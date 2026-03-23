Kogi Govt Pledges Support To Victims Of Tanker Crash

The Kogi State Government has offered its condolences and support to the affected families of a horrific road accident in Okunchi, Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

The accident, which occurred on Friday involved a tanker and a BUA Cement truck, resulting in a massive fire outbreak, which destroyed vehicles, a residential building, and a mosque. The accident claimed lives and left several people injured putting the community in a mourning mood.

Alhaji Ahmed Oricha, State Project Coordinator of Kogi AGILE Project, who led the government delegation, visited the scene and victims in the hospital on Sunday, and conveyed the Gov. Ahmed Ododo’s message of solidarity.

The delegation also met with community leaders and residents, who commended the government’s swift response and ongoing road construction efforts, which prevented further tragedy.

Oricha assured the community of government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure and safety measures. “The delegation’s visit to the hospital and accident site demonstrated the government’s empathy and support for victims and their families.”