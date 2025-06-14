Kogi Govt Officials Endorse Tinubu, Ododo For Second Term

Share

A group under the banner of the Combined Kogi State Government Appointees’ Forum has declared its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo for a second term in office.

The forum comprises various categories of government appointees, including the Forum of Commissioners, Forum of Special Advisers, Forum of Senior Special Assistants, Forum of Local Government Special Assistants, and Forum of Ward Special Assistants. The endorsement was announced at a press conference held on Saturday.

Chairman of the forum, Bode Adeyemi—who also chairs the Forum of Special Advisers—said the decision to endorse President Tinubu was informed by his performance since assuming office in May 2023.

According to Adeyemi, Nigeria has experienced significant improvements in economic stability, security, infrastructure, education, and healthcare under Tinubu’s leadership.

He referenced recent comments by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, who described the country as a viable investment destination, as evidence of growing international confidence.

“When President Tinubu took over on May 29, 2023, Nigeria was at an all-time low. But in the last two years, we have witnessed unimaginable stability, undeniable direction, and noticeable improvement. These gains require time to consolidate,” he said.

Adeyemi commended the administration’s policy direction, which he said has repositioned the country on the path of progress.

He highlighted major reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, improvements in electricity supply, and strides toward local government autonomy, as indicators of Tinubu’s impactful leadership.

The group also announced its endorsement of Governor Ododo, citing his developmental strides which they claimed have transformed Kogi into one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing states.

“Governor Ododo has justified the mandate given to him by the people. His performance in office so far has significantly improved the lives of Kogi citizens and made the state a model for good governance,” Adeyemi said.

He further pledged that the forum would mobilize at least 239,000 votes for President Tinubu and all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Kogi State during the 2027 general elections.

