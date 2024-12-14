Kogi Govt Mourns Passing Of Ex-Deputy Speaker, Enema Paul

Share

The Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo has mourned the passing of the former Deputy Speaker of the State Hon. Enema Paul, who succumbed to a protracted illness on Saturday, December 14, in Abuja.

This was contained in a condolence message made available to Saturday Telegraph by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

The statement reads, “The Government of Kogi State mourns the passing of Hon. Enema Paul, who succumbed to a protracted illness in the early hours of today.

“Hon. Enema Paul served the people of Kogi State with great dedication. He was a former Commissioner for Rural Development, a one-time Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and a sitting member of the Assembly until his untimely demise.

“As a distinguished legislator and devoted servant of the people, Hon. Paul embodied the values of hard work, unity, and commitment to the progress of our dear state. He was a detribalized leader who believed in the vision of a greater Kogi State.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo expressed profound sadness over this irreparable loss. He described Hon. Paul’s death as a heavy blow not only to his family and Dekina Local Government Area but also to the entire state.

“Our hearts go out to his immediate and extended family, the people of Dekina LGA, and all those touched by his life of service,” the Governor said. “We stand united in grief and will provide support to his family during this difficult time.”

“The Government of Kogi State prays for the eternal repose of Hon. Enema Paul’s soul and asks that God grants his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss. May his legacy continue to inspire us all.

