Kogi Govt Mourns Aminu Dantata

The Government and people of Kogi State have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

In an official condolence message issued on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the late Dantata was “not just a successful businessman, but an institution whose name symbolised integrity, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to national progress.”

The statement noted that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo received the news of Dantata’s death with a heavy heart and extended sincere condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, the business community, and the nation at large.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a man whose legacy transcends material wealth. He built businesses that empowered thousands, established schools and hospitals that uplifted the vulnerable, and gave generously to causes that touched countless lives,” the statement read.

Governor Ododo described the late statesman as “a model of purpose-driven leadership, quiet but impactful influence, and deep-rooted patriotism.”

“Nigeria has lost a rare gem, a man who bridged generations and regions, and who dedicated his life to building a stronger, more united nation,” he added.

The Government of Kogi State prayed for the repose of Dantata’s soul, asking Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and comfort his family and loved ones.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata passed away on June 28, 2025, at the age of 94.