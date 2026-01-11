Kogi Govt Launches Rehabilitation, Upgrade Of Nine Livestock Markets

The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (Kogi L-PRES) Project has officially commenced the rehabilitation and upgrade of nine livestock markets across the state, with the handover of project sites to the contractor marking the start of construction work.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement and site handover ceremony at Okumi Livestock Market, Lokoja, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin, commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his commitment to the development of the livestock sector.

“I congratulate livestock farmers and marketers on this initiative. Harmony and peaceful coexistence are key to attracting more benefits to the sector,” Dr. Bolarin said. He also emphasized the governor’s efforts in securing lives and property, calling for unity against kidnapping and banditry.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC), Mr. Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza Otaru, explained that the project had secured World Bank approval, completed the procurement process, and awarded the contract to RSA Global Investment Limited. The nine markets selected for rehabilitation include Okene, Osara-ngada, Ero, Ejule, Ankpa, Sheria, Okumi, Kabba, and Egbe.

“Each market will feature modern facilities, including administrative blocks, veterinary clinics, security posts, water and toilet facilities, solar street lights, and loading/unloading ramps,” Otaru said.

He noted that the project aims to boost livestock productivity and resilience by addressing the challenges of inadequate infrastructure and assured that mechanisms are in place to monitor and supervise project implementation.

Otaru also called on livestock marketers to support the contractor, ensure proper use, and maintain the facilities to guarantee sustainability.

Community leaders and stakeholders, including Hon. Abdullahi Adamu, Chairman of Lokoja LGA, and HRH The Ede of Banda, Alh. Mohammed Jibril, pledged full support for the project. Alhaji Abubakar Sani, Chairman of Okumi Livestock Market, welcomed the project, promising to ensure the facilities are properly used and maintained.

The contractor, Engr. Paul Dogo of RSA Global Investment Limited, appealed for community cooperation and security, assuring the timely and quality delivery of the project.

The event featured a stakeholders’ engagement session and the official handover of Okumi Livestock Market to the contractor, signaling the formal kick-off of the state-wide livestock market upgrade initiative.