Kogi Govt Hands Over New Lokoja Int’l Market Site To Contractor

The Kogi State Govern – ment yesterday handed over the 15 hectares of land for the construction of a new International Ultramodern Market to Sazaz Acres Biloque Company (SABC), Limited.

Handing over the site to the firm, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Taiye Abanika in company of his counterpart in the Ministry of Works, said the new project was initiated by Governor Ahmed Ododo, with the aim of expanding development in the state capital.

He said the new market project located along Hassan Usman Katsina Road was in line with the governor’s determination to make the state more urban in the country.

He added that the project is expected to be completed in 36 months with modern facilities to drive development in the state. He stated: “The governor placed a high premium on the development of the state.

The market will open up development in the area, create jobs for the people and as well spread development in the Confluence State. “We have ensured due diligence in selecting SABC, we found them capable. I, therefore, encourage you to do a quality job in line with the specification contained in the contract papers.”

