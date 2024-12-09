Kogi Govt Handover New Lokoja Int’l Market Site To Contractor

Share

The Kogi State Government on Monday handed over 15 hectares of land for the construction of a new International Ultra-modern Market to Sazaz Acres Biloque Company (SABC), Limited

Handing over the site to the contracting firm, the state commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Taiye Abanika in the company of his counterpart from the Ministry of Works, said the new project was initiated by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, to expand development in the state capital.

He said the new market project located along Hassan Usman Katsina road was in line with the governor’s determination to make the state more urban in the country, adding that the project is expected to be completed in 36 months with modern facilities to drive development in the state.

He said the state placed value on money, hence the conduct of due diligence on the construction company, SABC Limited, to determine its capability to execute a job of that magnitude before the contract was awarded.

“The governor placed a high premium on the development of the state. The market will Open up development in the area create jobs for the people and as well spread up development in the confluence state.”

“We have ensured due diligence in selecting SABC, we found them capable. I therefore encouraged you to do a quality job in line with the specifications contained in the contract papers,” he added.

Speaking also, the Commissioner of Works, Engr. Muhammed Ahovi Yusuf, charged the company to do quality jobs by adhering strictly to the drawings and specifications as contained in the Bill of Quantity, warning that the government will not condone any substandard job

He noted that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to the urbanization of the state opening up of the rural areas and bringing development opportunities closer to the people.

Speaking for the construction firm, Arc. Abdulrazaq Aliyu promised to deliver the project within the contractual time frame, adding that the company will do its job beyond expectation.

Speaking separately on the project, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said the project is the last leg of the Lokoja Urban Renewal Project (LURP).

According to him, the administration of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to ensuring that Lokoja looks like a 21st-century State capital.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to ensuring that we have a capital city that is safe, beautiful and ready for business. The previous administration succeeded in having a single motor park for the capital city which is quite commendable.”

“The Ododo Administration is also committed to ensuring that all the 7 smaller markets in Lokoja are brought under one roof through the new Lokoja Ultra Modern Market. This will help us in having a cleaner and safer Lokoja.”

“Those who conceived the International Market didn’t know that Lokoja would grow this big and become Nigeria’s connecting point. We have recorded a lot of accidents and Nigerians have lost so many loved ones because it was located at the intersection of two major roads.”

“The Kogi State Government will move all the markets to the new Ultra Modern Market and convert the present International Market to Government Warehouses and Commodity Exchange Commission.”

Fanwo said the Government of Kogi State is ready to leverage the strategic location of the state for maximum commercial benefits, saying the Ultra Modern Market will turn Kogi into the commercial hub of Nigeria when completed.

“It’s not like the normal market that Nigerians are used to”, he said, maintaining that “the model will be copied by many other States.”

He urged traders across Lokoja and its environs not to nurse any fear as the Government will ensure a “smooth transition to the new market when completed.”

“Governor Ododo is truly a servant of the people. He is already planning how a smooth transition to the new market will be achieved without taking a negative toll on the traders”, he said.

