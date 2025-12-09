Kogi Govt Foils Child Trafficking Attempt In Yagba East

The Kogi State Government has successfully intercepted a group of underage children trafficked into the Confluence state, allegedly for a covert recruitment attempt for banditry training.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo explained that at about 1500hrs on December 5, 2025, eagle-eyed security operatives of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Yagba Area Command in collaboration with other security agencies in Isanlu, acting on credible intelligence from community hunters, intercepted a truck conveying 21 children aged between 6 and 17 years into Kogi State.

He said initial investigations revealed that the children had been moved from different northern states under suspicious circumstances by adults who could not provide legitimate justification for their movement.

“Several suspects linked to the trafficking operation have been arrested, including individuals who claimed they were transporting the children to establish an informal “Islamic school” within Yagba East.

“Further arrests were made as security operatives intensified surveillance within the area, uncovering additional persons allegedly connected to the movement of the minors. Some of the suspects were also found with items raising significant security concerns”, he said.

The Information Commissioner said the rescued children have since been transferred to the State Command of the NSCDC in Lokoja for detailed investigation and proper profiling of all persons involved.

Fanwo said the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to take full custody of the underage victims, ensure their well-being, and provide the necessary psycho-social support pending the conclusion of investigations.

He said: “Upon completion of profiling and verification, the children will be handed over to their respective state governments for further investigation and eventual reintegration with their families. Meanwhile, all individuals found culpable in this trafficking operation will be prosecuted in line with Kogi State’s Child Trafficking and Child Rights Protection Laws”.

The Information Commissioner reiterated the Kogi state government’s uncompromising stance against child trafficking, criminal infiltration, and any form of security threat.

“The administration of Governor Ododo will continue to work closely with security agencies and local communities to safeguard every part of the state”, he said.