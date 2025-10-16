Kogi Govt Demolishes Bandits’ Camps, Arrests Injured Criminals

The Kogi State Government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, has intensified its war against banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

In a major security operation, combined security forces led by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), on Thursday demolished and set ablaze bandits’ camps and hideouts in Aherin-Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists at the operation site, Omodara revealed that two injured bandits and their local doctors were apprehended following credible intelligence. He said the bandits, who sustained gunshot wounds in a previous encounter with security forces, were receiving treatment in a makeshift clinic within the settlement before they were captured.

According to him, the local doctors providing medical care to the criminals were also arrested for aiding and abetting banditry.

Following the arrests, Governor Ododo ordered the immediate destruction of all camps and settlements used by the bandits. Acting on the directive, the joint security team razed the hideouts, demolished the clinic, and destroyed the criminals’ farmlands and farm produce.

Omodara reiterated that Kogi has become too fortified for bandits to operate, warning that anyone caught harboring or assisting criminals would face the full weight of the law, regardless of their status.

“We received intel that two bandits were receiving treatment in Aherin-Bunu. We moved swiftly, arrested them alongside the fake doctors treating them, and demolished the structures used for their activities,” Omodara said.

He emphasized that the operation is part of the government’s sustained onslaught against criminality, which is already yielding significant results.

“Governor Ododo remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across Kogi State,” he added.

The demolition exercise, which included the burning of farmlands and destruction of camps, marked a major victory in the state’s ongoing efforts to eradicate banditry and restore peace to affected communities.