Kogi Govt Deepens Ties With Agencies, Investors To Boost Food Security, Agro-Export

Kogi State Government has intensified collaboration with federal agencies and international partners to reposition agriculture as the mainstay of the state’s economy, ensure food security, and promote agricultural export.

This followed a working visit to Geregu in Ajaokuta Local Government Area, where government officials and a delegation of agriculture experts and investors inspected farms and engaged stakeholders on opportunities for mechanised farming and market expansion.

Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Timothy Ojomah, who led the team, said the initiative reflects Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s vision of leveraging the state’s resources in agriculture to create jobs, empower farmers, and strengthen the economy.

“Our Governor has always said we must produce what we eat and eat what we produce. With mechanisation, innovation, and the right partnerships, Kogi will not only feed its