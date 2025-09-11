Kogi Govt Commends Security Agencies For Rescuing 17 Kidnapped Passengers

The Kogi State Government has praised the swift response of security agencies and local hunters in rescuing 17 passengers who were kidnapped along the Lokoja-Obajana road.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the government confirmed that the victims were freed after the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Army and local hunters.

The security operatives pursued the abductors and ensured the safe release of all passengers, who have since been taken to medical facilities for examination and care.

He said the government also expressed deep concern over a reported attack on security operatives in Yagba West Local Government Area, which resulted in the death of some police officers.

“The state government extended condolences to the families of the slain officers, describing them as gallant men who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.”

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements. The government assured that personnel and security equipment are being deployed to strategic locations to restore security.”

The authorities urged citizens to cooperate with security operatives by providing timely and useful information to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government emphasized its commitment to overcoming those who seek to disrupt the peace of the state.

“The Government of Kogi State will never submit to acts of terror. Together with the support of the people and the commitment of our security agencies, we will overcome those who seek to disrupt the peace of our land,” the statement added.