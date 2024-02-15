Kogi Govt Close Down 17 Unlawful Institutions

Kogi State Government under the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo has announced the closure of not fewer than seventeen (17) tertiary institutions that are operating unlawfully in the state.

Hon. Wemi Ojo Jones, Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, made the announcement during an oversight function of the House of Assembly Standing Committee on Education, Science, and Technology, which is chaired by Hon. Idris Aliyu Mekudi.

He explained that one of the state’s local government regions was home to 17 unauthorized tertiary institutions.

The Commissioner reiterated that all unapproved and unlawful tertiary institutions would no longer be permitted to operate unless they met the minimum conditions.

The commissioner noted that under the new regime, the activities of private schools in the state will be scrutinized.

“Following the enactment of the Education Law which gives powers to the Ministry to look at the operations of private schools, the Ministry is going all out to bring sanity to the education sector.

“The Ministry will be taking a closer look at the operations of primary and secondary schools. All eyes would be placed on the monitoring of the primary and secondary schools in the state to deliver on the curriculum,” he added.