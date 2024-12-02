Kogi Govt Calls For Unity To End GBV

Share

The Kogi State Government has called for collaborative efforts from all relevant stakeholders to end Gender Based Violence in the country.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Fatimah Momoh made this call in Lokoja to mark the 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, GBV with the theme “Unite to end violence against Women and Girls.

Represented by the Ministry Permanent Secretary, Hajia Audu Alami, the Commissioner observed that GBV remains a pervasive issue that affects the people, stressing that, it is a violation of human rights, and it has no place in our society.

“The theme of this year’s 16 Days of Activism is “End the violence against women and girls” is a call to action for all of us to stand together against GBV, and to support survivors and advocates working to end this scourge.

“Today’s event is a celebration of our commitment to ending GBV, and to promoting a culture of respect, equality, and justice in our schools and communities”.

She tasked the participants to work together to create a society that values and respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Gender Affairs, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Olorunrayetan Titilayo noted that the program will provide a valuable opportunity for all participants to learn about GBV, its effects and ways to prevent it.

She expressed optimism that it will support participants to be ambassadors of positive change in their respective schools and communities.

