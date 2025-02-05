Kogi Govt Appeals Removal Of Ohinoyi By Lokoja High Court

Share

The Kogi State Government has filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed-Anaje, by a state High Court.

The state Attorney General, Mr Muzi Abdullahi, who is the 2nd claimant in the appeal made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Justice Umar Salisu of Lokoja High Court had on Monday in his judgment in a case filed by Daudu Adeku-Ojiah, Hussain Yusuf and Abdulrahaam Suberu as 1st, 2nd and 3rd plaintiffs and challenged the appointment of Ahmed-Anaje by former Governor Yahaya Bello as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, ordered the sack of the paramount ruler.

