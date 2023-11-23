Kogi Gov’ship: Tribunal To Begins Sitting Saturday

The Kogi State Off-Cycle Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Saturday, November 25 begin sitting, New Telegraph reports.

According to an official privy to the development, the Tribunal constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal (COA), Justice Monica Bolna’an-Dongban is set to hear petitions filed by the aggrieved party following the election held on November 11.

Recall that gubernatorial election in the state saw Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerge as the winner with 446,237 votes while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, garnered 259,052 votes.

The Secretary of the tribunal, David Umar-Mike who disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday said: “By God’s grace, the tribunal will be sitting this Saturday, November 25, and we will take exparte motions.

“This is because all we have at hand right now are the exparte motions that will be taken on that Saturday.

“But the work proper may take a few more days because counsels will have to go and start looking for documents at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the rest of them before they file their various petitions, ” he stated. He said that the constitution of the election tribunal was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act (as amended). According to him, the registry of the tribunal has since opened for business at the state High Court of Justice complex, Lokoja.