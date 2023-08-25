Kogi Governor Has Not Conceded NWC Positions – APC Chairman

…Says ‘Falsehood being circulated by enemies of our party

“The purported compromise being circulated by enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State to the effect that Governor Yahaya Bello has been told to produce the Zonal Organising Secretary and concede the Deputy National Publicity Secretary is false. There is no iota of truth in the report”.

Those were the words of the Kogi State APC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, on Friday, while denying the insinuations that the Governor has compromised.

In a statement personally signed by him, the State APC chairman said the party knows the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but the people remain committed to their position.

The statement reads: “We know all of us will ensure that the Constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it would be a violation of the Constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

“The Governor is a loyal party man who will only accept what is constitutional. He has great respect for the President and the leadership of the party.

“The matter is almost resolved as all parties have agreed to honour the constitution of the party.

“The Governor is only acting on behalf of hundreds of thousands of APC members in Kogi State and has nothing personal against any individual”, the chairman noted.