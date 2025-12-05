Kogi Gov Unveils 2-Year Achievements, Focuses On Sustainable Growth

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has highlighted significant achievements in his administration’s first two years, focusing on economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

The governor stated this yesterday in Lokoja, during a three days training programme on promoting development and infrastructure growth in alignment with 32 years development plan .

Ododo who was represented by the Commissioner of Finance Budget and Economic planning, Muladam Asiru Asiwaju, said among the key initiative includes the Revival of the Confluence Rice Mill, with a support for 7.000 farmers and creation of jobs through KEDA grants and soft loan.

He said the state government will ensure the completion of over 500km of roads solar street lights and rehabilitation of water works.