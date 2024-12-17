Kogi Gov Signs Law Establishing CUSTECH Teaching Hospital, Okene

Share

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has signed a bill converting the state-of-the-art Reference Hospital, Okene into the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Teaching Hospital.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made this announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The move aligns with the National Universities Commission’s approval of a full-time Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program, among other medical courses, at CUSTECH. According to Mr. Fanwo, the step ensures the program begins on a solid foundation.

“This achievement is the result of months of coordinated engagement between the university, the State Ministry of Health, and the State Ministry of Education. We commend the State House of Assembly for passing the bill, which has now been signed into law by Governor Ododo,” Fanwo said.

He emphasized the administration’s prioritisation of healthcare, noting that the former Reference Hospital —now the CUSTECH Teaching Hospital— is equipped with world-class medical facilities, some of which are debuting for the first time in Africa.

“With this development, CUSTECH will have cutting-edge medical technology to train outstanding healthcare professionals for Kogi State and beyond,” he added.

Fanwo further highlighted the administration’s commitment to healthcare and education, describing the signing as a significant milestone in the state’s progress. He also expressed gratitude to the State House of Assembly for their collective effort in creating this historic achievement.

With the bill now law, CUSTECH is poised to effectively commence its MBBS program.

