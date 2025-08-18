Kogi Gov. Ododo’s Father Dies At 83

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has lost his 83-year-old father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Late Ododo, according to a press statement issued by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications and made available to newsmen, died on his hospital bed in Abuja.

“The Kogi State Government regrets to announce the passing of the father of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who returned to his Creator a few hours ago at the age of 83.”

“His Janazah (funeral) will be conducted and he will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.”

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

“We also pray that Almighty Allah grants the Governor, his family, and the entire Ododo family the strength to bear this great loss with fortitude,” the statement read.