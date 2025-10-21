Kogi Gov, Ododo Commissions Road, Hospital Projects In Ekiti

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has commended his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, for his exemplary leadership, describing him as a visionary and well-prepared leader whose performance continues to transform the state.

Ododo said Oyebanji’s achievements in the last three years have provided verifiable evidence of his commitment to fulfilling the social contract with the people of Ekiti State.

The Kogi Governor made the remarks in Ilawe-Ekiti on Tuesday while commissioning the 21-kilometre Ikere–Ilawe Road and the renovated General Hospital, both flagship projects of the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing a large crowd of residents, Governor Ododo, who was the Special Guest of Honour, praised Oyebanji for engaging local contractors in executing key projects, noting that the move demonstrated his faith in developing homegrown human resources.

He lauded the Ekiti Governor for steering the state on a path of impactful governance, with visible progress in infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture, tourism, and youth empowerment.

“With what I have seen and the solid support you are getting from the people of Ekiti, it is evident that you came fully prepared for governance,” Ododo said. “Even your opponents know that you have performed well. Ekiti and Kogi States not only share borders but a deep history and bond of brotherhood.”

Ododo further praised Oyebanji for his focus and resilience, urging him to remain undistracted by opposition criticism.

“You are a quiet person, but your actions speak louder through your performance. I am proud of your achievements. All progressive governors stand solidly behind you, and we share the same vision — to serve the people and ensure development across our states,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji described the completion of the Ikere–Ilawe Road as a “jinx-breaking achievement,” acknowledging the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating economic reforms that enhanced state revenues.

He stressed that his administration has not borrowed any funds to finance ongoing capital projects across Ekiti, crediting the federal government’s reforms for the improved fiscal capacity of states.

“I have not borrowed a dime to fund any of the capital projects going on in Ekiti State. This has been possible because of President Tinubu’s bold reforms, which have made more resources available to states,” Oyebanji stated.

The governor disclosed that a total of 10 roads across the state will be commissioned as part of activities marking his third anniversary in office, emphasizing that the projects were strategically undertaken to boost tourism, transportation, local enterprise, and agriculture.

On the challenges that initially delayed the road project, Oyebanji said his administration demonstrated the benefits of continuity of governance and alignment of vision by completing a project inherited from the previous administration.

“That we have completed this road speaks volumes about the gains of continuity. When there is alignment of vision, the people see and enjoy the benefits,” he said.

Oyebanji also announced that six hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be commissioned to serve grassroots communities as part of his administration’s healthcare renewal programme.

Commending the government’s efforts, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, praised Governor Oyebanji for overcoming initial setbacks to ensure the timely completion of the road project, describing it as a “landmark achievement” for the people of Ilawe.