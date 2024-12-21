Kogi Gov, Ododo Celebrates Oyebanji At 57

Share

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has sent a heartfelt birthday message to Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State as he marks his 57th birthday.

Governor Ododo praised Oyebanji as a brother, friend, and role model who embodies honesty, integrity, and dedication to public service

He commended Oyebanji’s leadership style, describing him as a thorough administrator, practical politician, and patriot committed to democracy.

Governor Ododo also acknowledged Oyebanji’s contributions to progressive leadership, noting that his guidance and mentorship have inspired many aspiring leaders.

“Oyebanji’s birthday wishes come as he continues to make a positive impact in Ekiti State. Recently, he granted operational licenses to 14 investors to enhance power generation and distribution in the state”

He has also implemented initiatives to support farmers, pensioners, and people with disabilities, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare and well-being of his people.

Governor Ododo prayed for Oyebanji to continue enjoying good health, a sound mind, and the opportunity to serve his people with distinction. He concluded by wishing Oyebanji a happy birthday and a life filled with flourishing success and a lasting legacy

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"