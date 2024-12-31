Kogi First Lady Donates Medical Kits, Food Items, Cash Gifts To 200 Patients

Share

The wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo has donated Medical kits, food items and cash donations to Women and expected mothers at the state Specialist Hospital in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Other items donated by the First Lady include ante-natal kits, medical supplies, beverages, cash and other items to about 200 patients in the paediatric, emergency, maternity, labour, emergency and ante-natal wards among others.

commended women for the pivotal role they play in strengthening the family institution and ensuring a morally sound society.

Mrs. Ododo while noting that she was at the hospital to reach out to the mothers and patients at the facility, said the gesture was to give support and deliver the message from the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is encouraging women in the country to remain industrious.

“My visit here today is to extend my little support to our pregnant women, nursing mothers and other patients in this hospital. I urge you to continue to support and pray for His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for him to succeed and continue to support our community and our people”, she said.

The First Lady implored mothers to continue to play their roles and discharge their duties as homemakers while supporting their husbands with prayers, love and respect.

She stated that the Ododo-led government has initiated various health programmes to provide quality healthcare for the populace including women and children as well as relieving the financial burden on families while improving access to medical care, especially at the grassroots level.

Hajia Sefinat Ododo also commended the Chief Medical Director of the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, Professor Yahaya Isa Adagiri, management and staff of the hospital for their diligence and for ensuring adequate care for all patients.

The First Lady advised nursing and expectant mothers to give priority to their health stressing that their wellbeing was essential for strengthening family bonds.

Hajia Sefinat further encouraged parents to ensure the proper upbringing of their children and not abandon them to the negative tendencies of society.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke during the visit appreciated the First Lady for the timely succour during the yuletide.

While taking the First Lady and her entourage around, Chief Medical Director, CMD, Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja Professor Adagiri Isa Yahaya commended Mrs Ododo for the visit saying that she has always come to the aid of the women in the state.

