Kogi First Lady Applauds Remi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative For School Pupils

The Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs Sefinat Usman Ododo has commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her initiative aimed at promoting access to education for Nigerian children under the RenewedHopeInitiative.

Mrs Ododo who is the Coordinator of RenewedHopeInitiative in Kogi State made the commendation in Abuja at the flag off of the distribution of exercise books to students and pupils of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) International Children School by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She noted that Senator Oluremi Tinubu had demonstrated her commitment as a true mother of the nation by ensuring that students and pupils are encouraged to enrol and stay in schools with the distribution of exercise books to them under her RenewedHopeInitiative.

The initiative she added, will enhance learning in schools and reduce the menace of out-of-school children, especially among female children in Nigeria.

“I am very happy to be a part of Her Excellency’s RenewedHopeInitiative in reaching out to Nigerian children who are in need of a role model and a source of inspiration like our mother, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“She has been a true mother and a role model for our nation and this gesture will go a long way in encouraging more students and pupils to enroll and stay in schools.

It will also encourage First Ladies at the State and Local Government levels across the country to do more in promoting access to education in Nigeria”, she said.

Mrs Ododo added that she was particularly delighted by the passion and dedication demonstrated by Senator Oluremi Tinubu in promoting access to education and for making women and children focal points of the RenewedHopeInitiative which she promised to domesticate in Kogi State.