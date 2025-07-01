Kogi Farmers Receive Boost As First Lady Launches Agricultural Support

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the distribution of farm inputs and equipment to farmers in Kogi State under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Agricultural Support Programme. The initiative, flagged off on Tuesday in Lokoja, aims to empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the First Lady, who was represented by the Wife of the Kogi State Governor, Hajia Sefinat Ododo, said the programme is aligned with the federal government’s broader strategy to strengthen agriculture, promote food security, and drive economic growth. She said the programme targets women and youth farmers while promoting sustainable food systems.

The agricultural support programme comprises four components: the Women Agricultural Support Programme, the Youth Agricultural Support Programme, the Every Home a Garden Initiative, and the Young Farmers Club. These programmes are designed to equip beneficiaries with the tools, inputs, and knowledge needed to thrive in agricultural ventures.

Mrs Ododo, speaking in her own capacity, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her commitment to uplifting rural communities and vulnerable groups. She noted that the initiative would significantly increase food production and economic activity in Kogi State. She said the programme targets women, youth, and students and provides essential inputs such as agrochemicals, farm equipment, and financial support to enhance productivity. According to her, this is part of the state’s effort to contribute meaningfully to national food security.

She expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to empower these groups and emphasized that the programme was designed to plant hope and build a brighter future for the community. She also announced that her office plans to launch a digital portal to collect data on women agricultural students in tertiary institutions, as part of a wider commitment to empowering women and ensuring inclusivity in development efforts.

Mrs Ododo congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to use the items responsibly, stating that the support represents an investment in their farms, futures, and the overall food security of the community and the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Timothy Ojomah, commended the initiative and noted that Governor Ahmed Ododo had just distributed assorted fertilizers to farmers to enhance wet season farming. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring food security for all residents.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mr Wemi Jones, who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Barikisu Omolayo, described the initiative as a clear validation of the importance of education in national development. He said involving students in farming lays the foundation for innovation, responsibility, and future food security. He assured that the Ministry of Education would continue to support programmes that integrate education, empowerment, and productivity.

The Desk Officer for the RHI Agricultural Support Programme in Kogi, Mr Abdulkabir Otaru, provided further details of the distribution. He said 33 women would receive multipurpose processing machines, while 25 women poultry entrepreneurs would be supported with broiler production inputs including 100-day-old chicks, poultry feeds, and wheelbarrows. In addition, 36 youths would benefit from support packages for maize and cassava farming, comprising improved seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers. He added that 25 home gardeners would receive vegetable seeds, coconut seedlings, organic fertilizers, and herbicides under the Every Home a Garden Initiative. He also revealed that under the Young Farmers Club, 150 students from 15 secondary schools across the state would be supported with maize and cassava inputs and farming tools.

Two beneficiaries, Mrs Elizabeth Ayodele and Rahimat Hassan, a student, expressed their appreciation for the gesture and promised to make good use of the items received to increase productivity and support food security efforts in the state.