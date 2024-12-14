Kogi Ex-Deputy Speaker, Enema Paul Is Dead

Share

The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Enema Paul, has passed away.

The lawmaker, who represented Okura State Constituency in the 8th State House of Assembly, died early Saturday morning in a private hospital in Abuja following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

In a statement issued by the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, heartfelt condolences were extended to the bereaved family.

Hon. Paul was remembered as a humble and temperate leader, a loyal team player, and a public servant dedicated to the unity and progress of Kogi State.

The Speaker, through his Chief Press Secretary, Yabagi Mohammed, described the late legislator as a devoted Christian who exemplified strong family values and prioritized harmony over religious differences.

Hon Paul’s legislative contributions, particularly his commitment to pro-people initiatives, were lauded as instrumental to the state’s development.

The deceased lawmaker had previously stepped down from his role as Deputy Speaker due to health challenges.

He was succeeded by Hon Comfort Ojoma Nwuchiola, the representative of Ibaji State Constituency.

As tributes pour in from across the state, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf prayed for divine strength for the grieving family and colleagues in both the current and former Assemblies.

