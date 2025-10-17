Kogi Electoral Law In Sync With INEC Act – Chairman

…set for Local Government election next year

The Chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Hon. Mamman Nda Ari, has described the recently signed State Local Government Electoral Law as progress towards more free, fair and credible Local Government elections come 2026.

This was as he described the new law as being in synergy with the INEC Electoral Act.

The SIEC Chairman, while addressing stakeholders at a meeting in Lokoja on Friday, said the commission is already in top preparation towards the conduct of the Local Government election next year.

The new law, according to Eri, is aimed at enhancing the electoral process at the Local Government level, ensuring that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Hon. Ari’s remarks suggest that the law aligns with national electoral standards, potentially paving the way for more credible Local Government elections in Kogi State.

He said the law is expected to address concerns around voter registration, candidate nomination, and the overall management of Local Government elections.

The law may also provide clarity on the tenure of local government officials and the procedures for their election.

Meanwhile, it was understood that the enactment of the law could have significant implications for local government elections in Kogi State.

By aligning with the INEC Electoral Act, the state may be able to improve the legitimacy and credibility of its local government elections, potentially leading to more effective governance at the grassroots level.

Also in his welcome address, Eri said that the stakeholders meeting was put in place to herald activities involved in the conduct of the elections in order to achieve the desired success in recording a free, fair, credible, and inclusive outing.

Eri also gave an assurance that KOSIEC would not relent in embarking on transparency exercises that would reflect the will of the people during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

“KOSIEC remains committed to transparency that will provide a level playing field for all the political gladiators and their parties.”

“This stakeholders gathering will allow us to showcase the new 2025 electoral law that would guide us in the conduct of the elections.”

“This meeting is sacrosanct so that every stakeholder will have a say in making a timetable for the elections.’

“Stakeholders should as a matter of necessity begin sensitization of our citizens on the new electoral law and the value of the electoral process generally, as well as the need for voters to come out in their large numbers to exercise their franchise.”

“Our meeting should majorly focus on the review of the Electoral Framework, New Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2025 and the Stakeholders’ Role.”

“Participating stakeholders were drawn from all political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, and the Media,” he added.