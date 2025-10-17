Kogi Electoral Law In Sync With INEC Act –Chairman

The Chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Hon. Mamman Nda Ari, has de- scribed the recently signed Kogi State Local Government Electoral Law as progress towards freer, fair and credible local government elections come next year 2026.

He described the new law as being in synergy with the INEC Electoral Act. The SIEC Chairman, while addressing stake- holders at a meeting in Lokoja on Friday, said the commission is already in top preparation towards the conduct of local government elections next year. The new law, according to Eri, is aimed at enhancing the electoral process at the local government level, ensuring that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Hon. Ari’s remarks suggest that the law aligns with national electoral standards, potentially paving the way for more credible local government elections in Kogi State.

He said the law is expected to address concerns around voter registration, candidate nomination, and the overall management of local government elections. The law may also provide clarity on the tenure of local government officials and the procedures for their election. Meanwhile, it was un- derstood that the enact- ment of the law could have significant implications for local government elections in Kogi State.