Kogi: Drama As SDP Witness Contradicts Self Before Tribunal

There was a mild drama at the Kogi Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Thursday as the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s witness, Danmusa Williams, contradicted himself on documents before the panel.

The SDP and its governorship candidate in the November 11 election, Murtala Ajaka, had alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Usman Ododo, forged his age declaration affidavit. Testifying before the three member panel led by Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, the witness from the FCT High Court, Abuja, who said the documents did not emanate from the court, could not substantiate his claims upon cross-examination.

When asked whether he checked the registry record to ascertain that it was a forged document, Mr Williams said he only looked at the date, being on Saturday, and concluded that it could not have been from them. After it was found that the governor’s declaration of age affidavit was deposed to in Okene, Kogi, and not in FCT, the witness told the tribunal that a lawyer forwarded the affidavit he was referring to.