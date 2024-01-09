Kogi deposes 4 monarchs, appoints new Ohinoyi

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday appointed the Ohi of Okenwen Ahmed Tijani-Anaje as the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. He also appointed Ibrahim Gambo-Kabir as the Maigari of Lokoja.

Bello made the appointments after the state government deposed four traditional rulers, including a first-class traditional ruler, the Ohimege Igu, Konto-Nkarfe, and Alhaji Abdulrazaq Koto.

Koto, replaced by Alhaji Salihu Seidu, was subsequently banished to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

The governor made appointments after a meeting of the state executive committee. The state government said: “Having followed through our Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, rules and regulations and all the due processes, we have come to the following resolutions.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe, who is also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi Local Government Area Traditional Council is hereby removed and to be deposed to Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

“His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo, is removed and to be deposed to Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State. “His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, is removed and to be deposed to Doko, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

“That similarly, on decision No. 3, the title “Obobanyi of Ihima” which reads on the promotion letter, upgrading the stool to first-class status, was done without cognisance to the fact that the title; “Obobanyi of Ihima” is a subject of litigation and the court of law is yet to arrive at the possible final decision, as such, the government has however received several petitions, calling attention to the need to revert and maintain status quo, until the court of law decides.

“To this end, the stool is hereby reverted to “Obobanyi of Ihima” as the present occupant remains deposed.

“His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the Onu-Ife in Omala Local Government is to be suspended, indefinitely.”

The governor added that some decisions were taken on some stools after due intervention by the government to resolve the lingering controversies that have characterised the selection process.”