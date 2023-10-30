Kogi Dep Gov Receives Ex-PDP Guber Aspirant, Scores Of Decampees Into APC In Olamaboro

…Urges Igala youths to shun violence, politics of division

Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Erico, alongside decampees harvested from the SDP, LP, APGA, and other political parties, was ably received by the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Okpo Ceremonial Square in Olamaboro, on Monday.

Onoja said the gale of defections to the APC in Olamaboro indicated the decimation of the opposition, adding that Governor Bello was poised to integrate them into the party structure.

He assured them of equal opportunities in the ruling party, describing the former PDP guber candidate as a valuable asset, given his years of experience. He urged them to work assiduously with other stakeholders for the victory of the APC in the governorship and future elections.

While stressing that politics is local, he emphasized the longstanding relevance of Olamaboro in Kogi politics, reiterating the consistent delivery of bloc votes from the region whenever a decision is made by “Olamaborarians” whom he described as “people who do not play double-faced politics”, from the inception of ANPP before it metamorphosed into the APC.

Onoja warned sternly, reminding Olamaboro Youths of the potency of her culture and values which prioritizes human life above all forms of political interests, counseling that elections have always been won in Olamaboro without the use of guns against brothers.

He advised party stalwarts to shun politics of division, backbiting, and slandering but rather prioritize engagement of the people instead of any schemes that promote violence.

In the company of the Deputy Governor to receive the defectors were the Olamaboro LG Chairman, Hon Friday Adejoh, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon Gabriel Olofu; LG Chairman of Ankpa, Hon Ibrahim Abagwu; State APC Secretary, Hon Joshua Onoja; among other Party stalwarts.