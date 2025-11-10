Kogi CP Visits Derailed Train Site At Adogo

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property following the train derailment at Adogo in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

During an on-the-spot assessment of the incident, CP Kankarofi met with officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and stranded passengers, describing the derailment as “unfortunate.”

He ordered the immediate deployment of security personnel to ensure the safety of passengers and protect railway facilities, while overseeing the evacuation of all stranded passengers to the Ajaokuta Station.

READ ALSO:

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya, the CP also directed the deployment of additional officers to secure the derailed coaches and emphasized continued collaboration with other security agencies to enhance protection of lives and property across the state.