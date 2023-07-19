Kogi: Court sacks NNPP’s guber candidate

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday sacked Musa Salihu Mubarak as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the November 11 Kogi State governorship poll over unlawful substitution. Justice James Omotosho removed Mubarak from the race on the ground that his name was fraudulently submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the NNPP candidate. However, the Judge ordered that Hassan Abdullahi be restored as the party’s flag bearer having lawfully won the April 16 primary.

The court found as a fact that Abdullahi won the nomination election with 303 votes while Mubarak came second with only 10 votes. The court held that the submission of Mubarak’s name over and above that of Abdullahi was the highest point of injustice and a glaring fraud that must not be allowed to stand.

The judge said the submission of Mubarak’s name who scored only 10 votes to INEC and publishing the same by the Electoral body is unlawful, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. Justice Omotoso found that the plaintiff’s name was submitted to INEC along with that of Mubarak on April 28 while that of Mubarak was fraudulently recognized. The Judge held that since Abdullahi won the popular and undisputed primary and his name was submitted, only death or voluntary withdrawal can remove the same from the published names of the gubernatorial candidates.