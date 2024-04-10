Kogi Community Jubilates As Oba’s Wife Delivers Triplets 17 Years After Waiting

The people of Apata in the Oworo District in the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State went into celebrations after their queen delivered a set of triplets after 17 years of waiting. Olori Teniola-Faith delivered the babies in the early morning of Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja. The Palace of Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, the latest father in the community, was agog with praise singing and dances as the people celebrated with the royal family. Oba told NAN that God had been very faithful to his family, who for 17 years had put their trust in Him.

He said: “This is our day of joy and rejoicing after receiving these precious gifts from God Almighty after several years of waiting and trusting Him. “I’m in short of words to thank God for what He has done to this royal family. No wonder people have gathered around to celebrate with us. “Another impressive and wonderful thing our God has done to us is that the queen and the triplets are all in good health condition. ” According to him, the arrival of the triplets is a sign that 2024 is a year of many goodies coming the way of not just the Apata community but Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.