Kogi Commissioner Marks Birthday With Empowerment Drive

In a grand display of generosity and people-centred leadership, the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris, FCA, has marked his birthday with the commissioning of six solar-powered motorised boreholes in Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

The boreholes, strategically located across several communities, are expected to provide uninterrupted access to potable water, improve public health and ease the daily burden on residents, especially women and children.

Speaking at the event, the celebrant said the empowerment initiatives were driven by his desire to give back to the people and to deliver dividends of democracy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also assured residents that the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo remains committed to grassroots development.

According to him, the Ododo-led government is deliberate about ensuring that development reaches the grassroots through the activities of political appointees and strategic interventions across the state.

The event also featured a mega empowerment programme during which hundreds of beneficiaries received ₦50,000 each to stimulate small-scale economic activities and improve household livelihoods.

Other empowerment initiatives included the disbursement of ₦250,000 each to 35 business entrepreneurs, ₦15 million support to APC party executives, and the donation of vehicles, motorcycles and essential equipment.

These included one bus presented to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yagba East Chapter; four cars to loyal party stakeholders; ten motorcycles to enhance grassroots mobilisation; as well as ten deep freezers, ten generators, ten hair dryers, ten clippers and ten branding machines distributed to beneficiaries.

The occasion also witnessed the inauguration of the Tinubu/Ododo 2027 Continuity Support Group, signalling growing grassroots endorsement for the continuity of the progressive leadership and reform agenda of President Tinubu and Governor Ododo.

Stakeholders at the event described Chief Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris as a leader whose personal celebrations consistently translate into tangible benefits for the people, combining infrastructure development, economic empowerment, party unity and social welfare.

In his remarks, the Finance Commissioner commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for working in synergy with his appointees to deliver basic and social amenities to the people of Kogi State.