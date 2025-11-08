Kogi Commissioner Lauds Tinubu’s Appointments, Cites Visionary Leadership

The Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning in Kogi State, Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris, has praised the Governor’s recent appointments, describing them as a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to an all-inclusive government.

In a statement, Hon. Idris expressed his gratitude for the appointments of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as INEC Chairman and Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, saying they were received with great joy and appreciation across the state.

“The appointment of these worthy sons is a clear affirmation of your confidence in the capabilities of Kogi State indigenes and your commitment to recognizing talent from every corner of the nation,” Idris said.

He noted that the appointments reflect the Governor’s dedication to harnessing the potential of all Nigerians for national development, and expressed confidence that the appointed individuals will serve the nation with utmost dedication, integrity, and diligence.

“Kogi State is proud of these appointments, and I am grateful for the opportunity provided to our kinsmen to contribute their expertise, knowledge, and experience to the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda,” Idris said.

He thanked the President for his kind gesture and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Nigeria.