Kogi Central: Yahaya Bello Is Vindicated – Karimi

Share

The Senator representing, Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Sunday Karimi, has said that the current happenings in the Senate involving the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have vindicated former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Senator Karimi noted that, as a key player in the National Assembly, he could comfortably say that the former Governor could, after all, not have been blamed for what Akpoti-Uduaghan blamed him for in the state prior to the National Assembly elections.

The Kogi West Senator, who spoke to journalists in Lokoja, in reaction to the face-off between Akpoti-Udaughan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said: “Former Governor Yahaya Bello must have seen it coming.”

“Other Kogi lawmakers and I played major roles in ensuring that the State was not brought to ridicule, but no amount of reasoning could prevail. Our intervention was rebuffed,” he said.

He recalled that the Kogi Central Senator had several running battles with the former Governor, before, during and after the National Assembly elections in the State, noting that recent happenings had only vindicated former Governor Bello.

According to him, what is happening now in the Senate is a total mess and an embarrassment to the entire state.

He lamented that, in spite of sincere appeals and advice, which he said fell on deaf ears, it was unfortunate that the needless embarrassment could still be brought to the state and the nation at large.

“All our admonition to her fell on deaf ears. One can therefore come to terms with the fact that former Gov Yahaya Bello saw it coming.

“Sen. Natasha has not only rubbished the perception of the state, from the events happening now in Nigeria, she has also embarrassed the entire country,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

