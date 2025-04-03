Kogi Central Vows To Proceed With Recall, Fine-Tune Process

Share

The constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District have thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for validating 208,132 (43.86 per cent) signatures in the petition submitted for the recall of the suspended lawmaker representing the District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The constituents, who are registered voters of Kogi Central, noted that, though they had mobilised more than the 50 per cent plus one threshold of registered voters and submitted their petition with full documentation, the validation of 43.86 per cent by the Commission still confirmed that Kogi Central constituents have abandoned the embattled Senator.

“Apparently, INEC canceled not less than 35,000 signatures at the administrative stage,” the constituents said, while reacting to a statement on the recall process issued by the electoral umpire.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by Salihu Habib, on behalf of the petitioners, the constituents insisted that there was no going back on their resolve to bring the Kogi Senator back home.

“We will liaise with INEC within the full ambits of the Constitution and regulations to demand for transparency in the handling of our petition.

“We have utmost confidence in the Commission not to subject the recall process to ambiguity or administrative opacity,” the constituents said.

They expressed their gratitude to INEC for proving naysayers, who queried the authenticity of their figures, wrong.

“We thank INEC for making it clear that the bulk of the people of Kogi Central are behind us and that we did not import a crowd like a desperate, embattled lawmaker,” they said.

The petitioners insisted that the recall of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan “for misconduct and divisiveness” was non-negotiable.

They said, “We are firm in our resolve to restore dignified and collaborative representation to Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“We will no longer indulge someone who will do and say anything just to remain politically relevant.

“The whole of Nigeria watched her deceptive rally last Tuesday where she openly made comments capable of setting, not just Kogi State, but Nigeria ablaze.

“How can any patriotic Nigerian accuse other parts of the country of sabotaging Kogi State/the North because LNG plants are sited here?

“How can a responsible Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria try to pitch the North against the South?”

“We will pursue all lawful and constitutional means to ensure our voices are heard and respected. After God, power belongs to the people,” the constituents declared.

