The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday confirmed that 24 passengers were rescued, 14 bodies recovered, and 42 people remain missing following a boat accident on the River Niger in Ibaji Local Government Area, Kogi State, on Tuesday, September 30.

Confirming the development in a statement issued via its official X handle, NEMA said the incident involved a boat carrying about 80 passengers travelling from Onugwa community to Olushi village in Ibaji LGA.

The agency, however, assured Nigerians that community divers are actively assisting official rescue teams, and the operation is ongoing with updates to follow.

The agency emphasised that the rescue efforts are being coordinated with the active participation of multiple agencies and stakeholders, including the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency; the Local Emergency Management Committee, Ibaji; the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the National Inland Waterways Authority; the Fire Service; the Nigerian Red Cross Society; local divers; and community members.

NEMA said, “According to reports, the incident happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, 30th September 2025, when a boat carrying about 80 passengers capsized while en route to Olushi village after departing from Onugwa community in Ibaji LGA.

“Upon receiving the report, the Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, immediately activated the Agency’s Abuja Operations Office, directing it to deploy personnel to the scene of the tragedy in support of ongoing local rescue efforts.

“The deployment underscores NEMA’s resolve to provide timely intervention and strengthen coordination with state and community responders.

“Search and Rescue (SAR) operations commenced swiftly, leading to the rescue of 24 passengers alive. Sadly, 14 corpses have so far been recovered, while 42 persons remain missing as efforts to locate and recover them continue.

“The joint effort underscores the importance of multi-agency collaboration in tackling disasters and ensuring a timely response.

“The NEMA response team, led by the Head of Abuja Operations Office, Mr Zakari Abubakar, has also visited the traditional ruler of Onugwa community, Chief Patrick Arome, and commiserated with him and the people over the tragic incident.

“The tragedy further highlights the urgent need for strict compliance with water safety regulations, including the use of life jackets and enforcement of passenger limits on boats,” it added.