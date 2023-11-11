Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Guber Elections, Another Litmus Tests For Inec –Ubani

Mr. Monday Ubani, a hu- man rights lawyer and activist, has said that the governorship elections holding in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States today are litmus tests for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the 2023 general elections. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Uba- ni expressed concern over INEC’s failure to transmit many results during the 2023 general elections, and he urged the electoral body to correct these errors in the current off-cycle elections. “They promise again that they would correct all those errors in these off-cycle elections.

“INEC should try as much as possible to ensure that there is electronic transfer of results as the governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States are litmus tests for the electoral body. “They must also up their game on logistics. I don’t know the arrangements they have with the bus drivers that convey election materials, people would wait endlessly at the polling units and when they don’t see them they go home.

“They should get there early and ensure that people cast their votes in an orderly manner,” he said. The former chairman of the Ikeja, Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA) then urged the INEC to try to restore confidence in people as he said that a lot of peo- ple lost hope in them after the 2023 General Elections.

While urging the INEC to show high level of commitment and transparency in the elections, he advised the Nigerian police to beef off security at the polling units. According to him, what politicians have mastered is that they normally cause confusion at some polling units, which he said usually lead to the cancellation of the results of such units.

He said; “when the politicians discover a place of strength of their opponents, they would mastermind violence there and the results would not count. “So, the security agents must be up and doing. Moreso, there should be electronic transfer of results because, when there is electronic transfer of results there won’t be any crisis at the collation centers.

“The INEC must ensure that the results are counted and announced at the polling units and transmission is done immediately at the polling units because the thing would be in the system and nobody can change what is in the system.”