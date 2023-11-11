Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Decide: Over 5million Voters Go To The Polls Amid Tension, Security Concerns

Governorship Elections Hold In 10,470 Units In 3 States

Today, Saturday, November 11, 2023, the eagerly anticipated governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states are poised to serve a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). These elections represent the first set of elections organised by INEC after the 2023 general elections. In preparation for these off-cycle elections, the Yakubu Mahmoud-led INEC has been diligently working to ensure smooth and hitch-free elections in these three states.

Numerous political parties, with 16 in Bayelsa and 18 each in Kogi and Imo States, have made substantial preparations to secure victory at the polls. Candidates from these parties have traversed their respective states, reaching out to voters and sharing their manifestoes. The National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun had revealed that elections will be held in 10,470 polling units (excluding the 40 polling units without registered voters in the three states).

He said in a statement that, "In continuation of the Commission's preparations for the three off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, the Commission is making available two publications on the forthcoming polls as follows: "This publication contains infographic summa-

" ry of registered voters and Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) collected by Local Government Areas (LGAs) as well as the distribution of registered voters by gender, age group, occupation and disability. "The publication also includes the list of candidates and detailed information on the two polling units in Bayelsa and 38 in Imo State without registered voters.

The Commission has repeatedly said that elections will not hold in these polling units. No materials have been produced for these locations and no officials will be deployed to them.” It continued, “Each political party is expected to nominate polling agents for all the polling units as well as 649 Ward, 56 LGA and three State collation centres. “However, at the close of the deadline for uploading the list of agents to the INEC dedicated portal by political parties, 34,704 agents were uploaded for Bayelsa State, 65,274 for Imo State and 37,995 for Kogi State, making a total of 137,973 polling and collation agents for the three states.”

Police tighten security in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

Speaking on the security arrangements for the three states, Olukayode Egbetokun the Inspector-General of Police, said that he had ordered the distribution and deployment of operational equipment for election security management. The list includes Anti-riot equipment, water cannons, 220 Armoured Personnel Carriers, helmets, bulletproof vests and tear gas canisters.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public relations officer, who disclosed the development in a statement, said the IG urged stakeholders in the three states to maintain peace during the election. Adejobi said: “In a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States scheduled for November 11, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water cannons and Armoured Personnel Carriers to the three affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.’

“Security agents are meant to be neutral and non-partisan, but what you see as partisanship might not be what the police officer sees. Police officers have been told during training not to be partisan. Any officer found culpable of partisanship will not be spared.” To equip the personnel for election duty, Egbetokun had previously organised training for the officers involved in managing election security and had obtained approval from the Federal Government to pay their allowances and provide other essential support.

Recall that the IGP recently bowed to pressure from the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, the Labour Party, and Civil Society Organisations by redeploying Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde out of the state. Egbetokun disclosed this Sunday night during a Channels Television pro- gramme, “Peoples Town Hall On Election Security.”

He said the police were not unaware of allegations of partisanship against the CP while noting that the move to redeploy him was not that he had been found guilty as alleged. Egbetokun said: “We are aware that there are allegations against the Commissioner of Police in Imo. Before the elections, we are changing the CP. This is not to say the CP has been found guilty. But for neutrality’s sake, we are changing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.”

Number of collected PVCs collected ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi polls

INEC, on Monday published the comprehensive information of collected and uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) on polling unit basis in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. This follows a meeting of the Commission on Monday to review the ongoing preparations for the off-cycle governorship elections in the three states scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023. “As was done in recent elections, including the 2023 General Election, the Commission is publishing the comprehensive information of collected and uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the three States on polling unit basis.

“The information also gives the distribution of the polling units by Local Government Areas, Registration Areas/Wards, the names of the polling units, their code numbers, number of registered voters and the number of collected as well as uncollected PVCs. “Equally significantly, the list provides the names and locations of the two polling units in Bayelsa State and 38 in Imo State without registered voters.

“The breakdown for the three States indicates that out of 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa State, 1,017,613 have collected their PVCs and 39, 249 are uncollected. In Imo State, the number of registered voters is 2,419,922 out of which 2,318,919 have collected their PVCs and 101,003 are uncollected, while in Kogi State, out of 1,932,654 registered voters, 1,833,160 have collected their PVCs and leaving 99,494 uncollected,” a statement by INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun read.

The Commission appealed to all stakeholders to note the information that any vote from a polling unit in excess of the number of PVCs collected amounts to over voting. It added that the number of PVCs collected shall be used for the computation of the margin of lead principle. INEC deploys 46,084 staff, accredits 11,000 ob- servers for Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi elections The INEC revealed that 46,084 ad hoc and regular staff were deployed for today’s off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a meeting with its Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

To avoid logistical challenges that have characterised Nigerian elections, Mr Yakubu had said that the commission was “finalising arrangements for vehicles and boats for land and maritime movement of personnel and materials.” Mr Yakubu said the three elections will involve 5,409,438 registered voters in 10,510 polling units spread across 649 electoral Wards in 56 Local Government Areas.

He added that all non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the three States. “Other preparatory activities, including training, are on course,” he stated, noting that valuable lessons for improved performance have been learnt from the 2023 General Election. He described the commission’s mock accreditation in some polling units across the three states as successful. He said: “Last week, we conducted a mock accreditation involving actual voters in designated polling units in the three States. We had two objectives for the exercise.

First, to test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for especially biometric authentication of voters. Secondly, to upload the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Both tests were successful. We look forward to improved performance of the BVAS in voter accreditation and result upload in the forthcoming elections.”

Observers

Mr Yakubu also disclosed that the commission had accredited 126 national and international organisations who are collectively deploying 11,000 observers for the election. Many Nigerians are eagerly awaiting how the elections would play out in the three states and it is expected that all things being equal, the residents of the states would troop out en masse to elect the governors of their choice, while expecting the dividends of democracy from the elected governors in the cause of their services to the various states.