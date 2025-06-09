Kogi Assembly Deliberates On 57 Bills In 2 Years

Share

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf, has they have deliberated on 57 bills and adopted 68 motions within two years of their tenure.

The Speaker of the 8th Assembly, who disclosed this yesterday during the plenary marking the end of the second legislative session, noted that 39 bills were considered in the first session and 18 in the second, adding that they include 19 private member’s bills and 37 executive bills, reflecting both their initiative and collaboration with the executive arm of government.

“Alongside this, we have adopted 68 motions, considered 30 reports, and processed 26 public petitions, each reflecting our deep engagement with the aspirations and concerns of our constituents.”

