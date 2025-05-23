Kogi APC Leaders Ready To Receive Leke Abejide – Fanwo

Share

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo has stated that the peace moves by Governor Usman Ododo has paved the way for the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency of the state in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Leke Abejide to desire the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fanwo, who spoke in an interview, said the projects executed by the lawmaker so far suggests that he’s a progressive. According to him, Abedeji’s party, Action Democratic Congress (ADC), is too small for his status and the majority of them have started telling him to come back to the progressives’ family.

Speaking on Ododo’s exceptional leadership quality, Fanwo said: “He (Ododo) started it even before his election. I remember he called me one day while we were consulting for his election that we were going to visit somebody.

“I told him the man was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He asked me if he was a Kogite. I said, yes. “And he said he was aspiring to be the Governor of Kogi State.

From that day, it was very clear that he was coming to bridge divides and bring everyone to the table to dialogue on the development of Kogi State.

“He disarmed even his opponents with his disposition to peace and engagement. He’s ready to dialogue with anyone, and bring everyone into the Kogi project. That is why you see that opposition is dying in the state.”

