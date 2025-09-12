The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has honoured the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashir Abubakar Gegu, with the award for outstanding performance.

The award ceremony, held at the state APC secretariat, was organised by the party’s youth wing.

The state Youth Leader of the APC, Hon. Mohammed D Mohammed, presented the award, describing it as well-deserved, given Engr. Gegu’s achievements since his appointment.

Mohammed said the youth wing had closely monitored the commissioner’s philanthropic and youth empowerment activities.

Upon receiving the award, Engr. Gegu dedicated it to the youth of Kogi State, stating that the honour would motivate him to do more for humanity.

He expressed gratitude to the state governors, past and present, Alh. Yahaya Bello and Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, for giving him the opportunity to serve.

When speaking with journalists, Engr. Gegu expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ododo would emerge victorious in the 2027 general election, asserting that there is no strong opposition to stop them.

Engr. Bashir Abubakar Gegu is known for his commitment to youth empowerment and community development.

He has been instrumental in various initiatives, including facilitating an ultra-modern hospital in Gegu Beki and providing job opportunities.

As the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, he has played a key role in harnessing Kogi State’s rich mineral resources for the benefit of its people.