Kogi APC Calls For Justice Over Killing Of Member At Koton Karfe

…accused SDP thugs for killing an unarmed female member of APC

The Campaign Council of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on relevant security agencies to expedite action in unravelling and arresting those involved in the killing of it female member whose name is yet to be known, at Koton Karfe in Kofi Area of the state.

Although the ruling party is already accusing some thugs sponsored by the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), for carrying out the dastardly act.

The state commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Kinsley Fanwo, while addressing Journalists in Lokoja, said It is high time Kogites called the campaign team of the SDP to order, as elections are won on the ballot and not via the bullet.

“Even in the face of glaring provocation, our party and our campaign will remain peaceful and play according to the rules of the game.”

Fanwo who is also Spokesman/Director, Media and Publicity, at Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council stressed that the Kogi State APC Campaign Council will await the full reports of the security agencies.

“The initial statement of the Police authorities has been reassuring. There must be justice for the murdered soul.”

“The unguarded, inflammatory, and acidic statements of the SDP candidate, Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka on national television has not gone unnoticed. Where he said they were ready for violence. His utterances and actions are not supported by the Electoral Law. And we are sure INEC and relevant authorities have taken note of this.

His campaign has been divisive and inciting, yet he walks around spreading the propaganda of him being hunted.”

“They commit visible crimes and turn around to play the victims. The quietness of the law enforcement agencies has emboldened him to spill the blood of an innocent woman.”

“His desperation in the face of looming humiliation at the polls has undoubtedly put him in a very dangerous corner. Only Muritala Yakubu and the thugs he moves around with think he has a chance. ”

“Conduct your opinion poll in Kogi State today, even in Igala land, you will find that he is not even near the top two contenders in the forthcoming governorship election.

“The reason is that the good people of Igala Land, having followed his activities over the years, and knowing that he lacks the intellectual capacity to represent them, would rather go with responsible candidates.”

“He is not even near the list of hopeful contenders. He will be roundly defeated at the Poll and he will still account for his sins against humanity.”

While praising the people of Kotonkarfe for their perseverance and calm in the face of an unprovoked invasion and murder,

He assures them of justice.

“The murdered won’t die in vain. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka must pay for the blood of the innocent woman.”

“In his characteristic way, the SDP candidate through his media handlers had claimed that the poor woman was bearing arm. But they never showed us the arm she was bearing.

“The claim was a desperate attempt at sweeping the murder they committed under the carpet. You don’t kill the people who hold a contrary belief to yours. It was crude, criminal, and callous,” he added.