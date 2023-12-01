Kogi APC Calls For Arrest Of SDP Candidate Over Attack On INEC Commissioner’s Residence

…says SDP trying desperately to cover ‘heist committed in Kogi East’, corrupt INEC documents

The Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council has called on the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to immediately arrest what it described as the slide to anarchy in the state by arresting the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, and his supporters who allegedly masterminded the attack on the residence of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state in the early hours of Friday.

The APC Campaign Council said the attack was perpetrated days after it alerted the nation of the plans of SDP thugs to attack INEC, adding that “they have finally done their worst by attacking the residence of the Kogi State INEC Commissioner, engaging security agents in a fierce gun battle and eventually burning down some vehicles in the residence and in the area.”

The Director of Media and Publicity/Spokesperson for the Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke at an emergency press briefing on Friday, said, “The same arsonists also had an attempt to burn down the Kogi State Government House foiled by our eagle-eye security agents. The same attempt was foiled at the State APC Secretariat in Lokoja.”

According to the APC, the SDP in the state and their collaborators are desperate to destroy some documents in INEC to cover the heist they committed in Kogi East where they allegedly killed APC supporters “and drove them out of collation centres to forge the results that were eventually trumped by the massive votes of Kogites for the Governor-Elect.”

The Campaign Council alleged that the SDP candidate and his collaborators were attempting to corrupt certain documents in INEC before handing them to their legal team.

“We have no problem allowing legal teams to access documents and materials. It is the norm. But we won’t allow any desperate bloodthirsty politician tamper with the true verdict of the Kogi people,” Fanwo declared.

He noted that “the bold-face criminality being perpetrated by the defeated SDP candidate and his violent gang of criminals was as a result of the lack of consequences over the gruesome killing of an APC supporter, Khadijat, at Kotonkarfe by agents of the SDP,” adding that they had imported thugs from neighbouring states into Kogi.

“They shamelessly came out to say Khadijat was bearing an arm. To date, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka and his gun-welding killers have been moving freely on the streets. If they had been arrested for killing an innocent woman, they wouldn’t have had the gut to attempt to attack the Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner,” he stressed.

The Campaign Spokesperson stated, “We also told the world of plans by the SDP to burn down the INEC Office in Lokoja. We thank the Police and other security agencies for protecting the INEC Office.

“Frustrated by the watertight security around INEC, the gun-throttling SDP criminals went to the residence of the Kogi State INEC Commissioner in an attempt to kill him. They were engaged in a fierce gun battle and they resorted to burning vehicles and other valuables around the area.

