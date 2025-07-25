Kogi: Alleged Killer Of Photo Journalist Commits Suicide

Barely 48 hour after he was accused of killing his friend, an officer of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kogi State Command, DSP Olorunpelumi Jacob, has allegedly committed suicide in a private lodge where he was said to be hiding.

Jacob allegedly killed his friend, Ayo Aiyepeku, on Tuesday and kept the butchered remains in a refrigerator.

The officer whose name was given on the social media as Ayo Pelumi, was said to have murdered his friend, a photo journalist, Aiyepeku by smashing him on the head with a blunt object, rendering him unconscious, and thereafter proceeded to butcher the victim and later stored the mutilated body parts in a freezer.

The incident was said to have happened on Tuesday night in an office located around the Government House/GRA axis of Lokoja, where his suspected assailant reportedly had a farm in the same premises.

Having committed the murder, immediately, Jacob allegedly immediately took part of the body inside his Hilux van and sped off, only to return few hours later, unknown to him that a colleague of the deceased who was in the office heard the distress cry of the photojournalist when he was attacked, but could not come to his rescue.

It was learnt that the correctional officer had a farm in the compound of the office of the media outlet and had gone to the office by 7.30 pm to call the deceased who he thought was the only one remaining in the office.

He was said to have called him to help him put a freezer in his vehicle when he hit him with a big rod and thereafter over powered him, killing him and dismembering his body.