In a bold move to reposition Kogi State as a major economic and aviation hub, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has officially handed over the contract letter for the construction of the proposed Zariagi International Airport to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Gamji Nigeria Limited.

The presentation of contract award letters took place on Wednesday at the Government House in Lokoja, marking a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructural transformation process.

The event drew key stakeholders, government officials, and international partners, revealing the importance of the project to Kogi’s future.

Describing the airport as a “legacy initiative,” Governor Ododo said the project represents his administration’s unwavering commitment to economic growth, improved connectivity, and sustainable development.

He noted that the selection of the contractors followed a rigorous and transparent procurement process, assuring them of the state government’s full support to deliver a world-class aviation facility.

The Governor expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for granting the necessary approvals for the project.

He highlighted Kogi State’s historic place in Nigeria’s aviation journey, recalling that one of the earliest aircraft landings in the country occurred within the state, making the absence of a functional airport a long-standing gap his administration is determined to bridge.

Governor Ododo further explained that the proposed airport would serve as a strategic alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, helping to decongest traffic while enhancing accessibility for investors, tourists, and business travellers.

He emphasised that Kogi’s unique geographical position, linking northern and southern Nigeria and connecting key commercial corridors, makes it an ideal location for such a transformative project.

According to him, the airport will unlock vast economic opportunities across sectors such as solid minerals, agriculture, and commerce, while also creating employment for thousands of residents.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Victor Atuluku, revealed that the airport project underwent comprehensive planning and design phases within the 2025 fiscal year.

He outlined that the development would include critical components such as landside infrastructure, a modern terminal building, and advanced airside facilities.

He added that CCECC would handle the core technical aspects, including the construction of the runway and terminal, while Gamji Nigeria Limited would be responsible for the perimeter fencing.

Providing further insight, Atuluku disclosed that the airport would feature a 3.6-kilometre runway capable of accommodating large aircraft, including heavy cargo planes. The project, he said, would occupy approximately 4,000 hectares of land, with provisions for future expansion.

He noted that the facility would also include dedicated cargo terminals and warehouses, positioning Kogi as a regional logistics hub with an estimated annual passenger traffic of about 250,000.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the contracting firms reaffirmed their commitment to excellence. A representative of CCECC, Zhou Dongping

Executive Director CCECC Nigeria Ltd expressed gratitude to the Kogi State Government and assured timely delivery in line with global standards.

In a bold move to reposition Kogi State as a major economic and aviation hub, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has officially handed over the contract letter for the construction of the proposed Zariagi International Airport to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Gamji Nigeria Limited.Similarly, Mr Salau Mutalib of Gamji International commended the Governor’s visionary leadership and pledged strict adherence to quality and safety standards.

The official handover of the project revealed the commencement of what many stakeholders have described as a game-changing development in Kogi State.