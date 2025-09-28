Kogi AGILE Project Coordinator Praises Smooth Distribution Of Conditional Cash Transfer ATM Cards

The Project Coordinator of the Kogi Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Oricha, has expressed satisfaction with the smooth distribution of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) ATM cards to beneficiaries in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The distribution, which took place at Okene Secondary School, Okene, is part of the AGILE project’s broader goal of improving girls’ education, supporting adolescent girls to remain in school, and complete their education.

Alhaji Oricha gave the commendation during a spot visit to monitor the exercise, which also covered several schools across the district, including Lenon Memorial College, OCSS Arigo, UBE JSS Eika Oku, UBE JSS Obochehe, UBE JSS Okengwe, Government Secondary School Okene, LGSS Upogoro, Etahi Community Secondary School, UBE JSS Esomi, GDSS Iruvucheba, Standard Okuhanatahu, LGEA Inapasi, St. John Agassa, GDSS Ahache, Anyava, and LGEA Agassa.

Speaking to journalists, the Project Coordinator described the exercise as a major step toward removing financial barriers to girls’ education and empowering vulnerable families.

“What we are witnessing here today in Kogi Central is a testament to the commitment of the state government and all partners working on this project. The process is transparent, orderly, and impactful. We are determined to ensure that every eligible household receives their CCT ATM card and that the support reaches those who need it most,” he said.

He commended the Component Lead and the SPIU field team for their tireless work in coordinating logistics, verifying beneficiaries, and ensuring that the distribution followed laid-down procedures.

Oricha also praised the Lead Consultant, Ericlafia, and his team for their technical guidance and community engagement strategies, which have contributed significantly to the success of the exercise.

He lauded UBA, the service provider responsible for issuing the ATM cards, for deploying personnel to guide beneficiaries on activation and safe usage. “UBA has demonstrated commitment and professionalism. Their presence on the ground and the support they provide to first-time card users are commendable,” he added.

Beneficiaries, mostly mothers and guardians, expressed joy and relief after receiving their cards. Mrs. Maryam Yusuf, a beneficiary at Okene Secondary School, said, “This card means a lot to me and my children. I can now buy learning materials and support their schooling without worry.”

Another parent, Mr. Aliu Salihu, praised the government and AGILE project for the intervention, describing the distribution process as well organized and transparent.

Component Lead, Musa Mumini Kunle, reaffirmed SPIU’s commitment to reaching every targeted school, including remote areas through mobile teams, to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out. “Our team will keep monitoring the process and providing support to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

Lead Consultant, Mr. Richard Alabi, highlighted that grievance redress mechanisms are in place to address complaints swiftly. “Our field officers are engaging directly with the Bank, SPIU, and members of SBMC to resolve any complaints promptly,” he explained.

The Conditional Cash Transfer is a key component of the AGILE Project’s vision to boost educational outcomes for adolescent girls by reducing financial barriers and supporting household resilience.

As the distribution continues in other parts of the state, Alhaji Oricha urged beneficiaries to use the support judiciously and safeguard their ATM cards.

He assured them of the state government’s continued commitment to transparency and efficiency in implementing the AGILE project.