A group under the auspices of the Concerned Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has decried an alleged plot by what it described as”Powerful individuals” to hijack the party leadership in Kogi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabba, Usman Lukman, the party’s Spokesperson, highlighted the unconstitutional nature of the move and pledged to evade it at all costs.

He said, “Credible intelligence available to us indicates that certain individuals, unknown to our structures and alien to our operations, are plotting to forcefully take over the leadership of the ADC in Kogi State.”

He pointed out the democratic nature of the Nigerian Constitution, highlighting freedom of association and its restrictions on unlawful hijacking of party leadership

He said, “The ADC is governed by its constitution, values, and democratic ethos. Those who recklessly destroyed the PDP cannot be allowed to invade our party and subject it to the same fate.

“The ADC in Kogi was built painstakingly from the grassroots and nurtured with sacrifice, loyalty, and discipline. Any attempt to hijack it through unconstitutional means will be firmly resisted.”

The group repledged its loyalty to Rt. Hon. Elder Leke Abejide, the leader of the ADC in Kogi state, while referring to the alleged hijackers as “political opportunists and strange bedfellows”

Seeking the intervention of security agencies, the group explained the threat of the alleged plot to peace and stability in the state.

“Our democracy thrives on order, respect for process, and adherence to the rule of law, not on desperate power grabs by faceless interlopers. Thousands of our members across the state are already agitated and determined to resist any attempt by frustrated political wanderers to destabilise our party,”

In addition, the group advised security agencies to seek the ratification of Elder Abejide or the constitutionally recognised State Chairman of the party before recognising or appointing security cover for any ADC meetings or gatherings.

It said, “Any such gathering by faceless impostors is illegal, illegitimate, and a calculated attempt to breach the peace and security of Kogi State.”