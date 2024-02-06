Kogi Abducted Passengers: Driver Regains Freedom

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Tactical Team on Monday said it has rescued Godwin Oniovosa, the driver of one of the two buses who was kidnapped at Inele Eteke, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ugly incident occurred on Saturday, February 3rd, 2023, at around 3 p.m., when kidnappers forcefully hijacked two buses belonging to God is Good Motors and ABC Transport and transported roughly 14 passengers to an unknown location.

According to the investigation, God is Good Motors had 12 passengers, whereas ABC had two.

It was further gathered that the two buses were on their way to Abuja from Umuahia, Abia State when they doubled crossed them on their way.

Confirming the rescue, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya announced the development in a statement on Monday night.

The statement partly reads, “The tactical team set up by the Kogi State police command, the DPO, local vigilantes and hunters rescued the driver of God is Good Motors, Mr Godwin Oniovosa,” he stated.

However, the kidnappers of the 14 passengers have demanded N15 million from the family of one of their victims.

Chude Nnamdi, a social media influencer, in a post on his X handle, quoted one of the victim’s family members as saying: “The kidnappers phoned this morning via my wife’s phone and were demanding N15 million”.

In another post, yesterday, Nnamdi said: “Passengers in two loaded buses were kidnapped and everywhere is just quiet like it is nothing. Is this the new normal? Two buses for that matter!”